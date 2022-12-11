Look back: Early winter weather hits Cayuga County area

Dec. 11, 1992

With more than a week left before calendars officially acknowledge its start, winter made its seasonal debut in grand style yesterday, leaving 4 inches of snow and treacherous road conditions in its wake.

Today's encore, which was expected to leave up to 6 inches of additional accumulation by tonight, forced the closing of three county schools — Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs. Numerous Onondaga County schools, including Skaneateles, were also closed.

Although the first day of winter isn't officially until Dec. 21, a winter storm warning still is in effect through tonight, as another major storm system moves up the East Coast.

Tonight, forecasters are predicting snow tapering off, with temperatures dipping into the mid 20s and northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph.

This weekend is projected to be slightly warmer with daily highs of 35 and only a slight chance of any significant accumulation.

And by Monday, sunny skies will return with highs approaching 50.

Yesterday, local police, fire and rescue personnel responded to numerous accidents, but none was reported serious.

With most of the snow falling before midnight, county and city road crews were able to clear major roadways by early this morning.