Look back: Ecologist shares Owasco Flats research

June 26, 2007

MORAVIA — Mark Whitmore opened eyes to the Owasco Flats Monday night as he unveiled his findings following a one-year research project.

Whitmore, project manager and stewardship ecologist for the Finger Lakes Land Trust, introduced the past, present and possible future of the area to roughly 20 people in Moravia, including community members and representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

He recently completed a year-long project involving a comprehensive inventory of natural resources, which included a survey of landowners and other stakeholders associated with this area to determine their attitudes about conservation and development of the site.

“There's really a lot going on in the flats that aren't apparent right now,” Whitmore said.

The flats consist of about 1,500 acres of wetlands, forest and fields located on the southern end of Owasco Lake, including 11 ecological communities, from marshland and floodland to cropland, Whitmore described.

Whitmore found that local and state leaders need to focus on water quality, sedimentation, nutrients and wetland restoration.

The abundance of agriculture since the 1800s has declined and the possibility for invasive species has increased.

Whitmore noted that one area of the flats, the streamside oak-hickory area, is one of the most diverse natural places in the Finger Lakes area.

“This area is really unique, with over 360 types of plants in this small area,” Whitmore said.

Local survey responses show that flats landowners hope to preserve the area's uniqueness by preventing development. Residents noted in surveys that they continue to use the area to hunt, fish and boat.

“I was very impressed. They love where they live,” Whitmore said.

“They love the area for its peace and quiet,” he said.

A majority of people surveyed had no desire to change the current usage and some expressed interest in restoring wildlife habitats.

“We're not going to solve this problem by ourselves,” said Chet Crosby, of Auburn, who takes interest in Owasco Lake and flats conservation. “People have to understand there's a need and it has to involve the masses.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0