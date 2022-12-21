Look back: Elbridge Santa staying busy this season

Dec. 21, 1992

ELBRIDGE — Bud Radcliffe has played a wide variety of roles in his 67 years, but one in particular has been getting a lot of attention lately — his look-alike part as Santa Claus.

Radcliffe grew up on a farm in Aurora, traveled the world with the Navy and worked for Columbian Rope in Auburn, New Process Gear and Carrier Corp. in Syracuse, and Stauffer Chemical in Skaneateles Falls before "retiring" several years ago.

By then, he had let his white beard grow, and people were beginning to ask him to play the part of Santa Claus during the Christmas season.

What began as a request from a family to pose as Santa for a private party has nearly gotten out of hand for Radcliffe, who clearly prefers his part-time farming job and spending time with his own grandchildren to acting as Santa at a large mall with hundreds of shoppers milling about.

But Radcliffe and his wife, Wendy, often agree to play Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for Christmas parties, such as the one the American Legion Post held last week in Skaneateles Falls.

Radcliffe's daughter, Ruth, said he's always busy doing something, even when the holidays are over.

"I'm supposed to be retired," said Radcliffe as he finished chores at the pig farm one day last week, adding he can't bear to just sit around.