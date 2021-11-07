Look back: Environmental groups hope for say in bond act

Nov. 7, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — With the $1.75 billion Clean Water/Clean Air bond act winning voter approval in Tuesday's election, environmental groups are hoping to work with the state to ensure an equitable distribution of funds.

"The DEC and other agencies have the information on projects around the state. We need to prioritize the projects," said Jeff Jones, a spokesman for Environmental Advocates, an Albany-based lobbying group.

"We need to figure out what are the most polluted sites, what projects will have the most impact on people and what projects will have the greatest economic impact on communities," Jones said. "If we see something we don't think is right we're going to let everybody know."

Environmental groups and most legislators were enthusiastic about the bond act's approval, though disappointed it did not pass by a larger margin.

"We are thrilled," said Judith Enck, a spokesperson for New York Public Interest Resource Group, an environmental organization. "It's great to have a large and reliable source of funding for these environmental projects."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

