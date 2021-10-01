Look back: Event to showcase Auburn manufacturing

Oct. 1, 1996

AUBURN — Local manufacturers this week will showcase the products they make locally at the second annual Made in Auburn & Nearby trade show.

The event in the Cayuga Community College gymnasium Thursday is designed to raise awareness of the area's diverse manufacturing scene, according to Cindy Aikman, senior planner with the Auburn Office of Planning and Economic Development.

"We want to let the public know the depth and strength of the local manufacturing base," Aikman said.

The 55 exhibitors who will show off their products are more than twice the 26 at the first show last year.

Organizers also invited businesses from outside the city this year to include the entire local industrial base, she said.

"They are partners in the local economy," Aikman said.

Almost 25 percent of the exhibitors are from outside the city.

The event is one way the county can give back to the manufacturing community, Aikman said.

"These businesses that exist in our community do the bulk of local hiring and spur economic growth," she said.