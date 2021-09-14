Look back: Ex-King Ferry coach running athletics at Nazareth

Sept. 15, 1996

(No paper Sept. 7, 1996)

Little Nazareth College, located on East Avenue in Rochester with an enrollment of 1,400 students, has received notable recognition in the field of athletics.

A great deal of credit for the success of the school's sports program has to go its athletic director, Bill Carey.

Carey, who has devoted more than four decades of his life to sports, started his coaching career in Cayuga County.

Bill's first job out of college was head coach of basketball and baseball at King Ferry High School, a position he held for three years (1950-53).

He moved on to Waterloo where he served the same capacity for 12 years. He guided the basketball team to three consecutive Section 5 championships, 1963-65.

One of his star athletes at Waterloo was Tom Coughlin, who starred in football for Syracuse University and went on to more fame as head football coach at Boston College. Coughlin, who is a close friend of Carey, is currently coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League.