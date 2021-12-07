Look back: Fair Haven accommodates snowmobilers

Dec. 8, 1996

(No paper Dec. 7, 1996)

FAIR HAVEN — Dorothy King watched in frustration over the past two winters as snowmobiles ran roughshod up her Main Street sidewalk.

Situated at the mouth of the Cayuga County Trail, her house was on the direct route toward the state park and points north.

The snowmobile traffic tore up her new driveway, and attempts to reason with speeding snowmobilers often resulted in them literally thumbing their nose at her.

"Quite frankly, I wasn't going to put up with it anymore," she said. "The way they were going, I was afraid someone was going to get hurt."

A new plan instituted this past week should leave snowmobilers and residents like King poised to enjoy this winter's snow.

Based on the efforts of a grassroots citizens group, the village has devised a system of trails in and out of the village that will allow snowmobilers to access local businesses in a safe and sane manner.

And while many communities have been busy enacting ordinances to keep snowmobilers at bay, Fair Haven is preparing to hang out the banners declaring "Snowmobilers Welcome."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

