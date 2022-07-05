Look back: Fair Haven boaters celebrate the Fourth

July 5, 2007

FAIR HAVEN — Wednesday's rain showers did not scare Samantha Lee from continuing a life-long tradition: sailing in Fair Haven's annual Fourth of July boating parade.

“I like cheering and singing,” said the 12-year-old from Camillus, who sailed “Vagabond” with her family. “It's just fun going around the bay and celebrating the Fourth of July.”

More than a dozen boats circled around Little Sodus Bay Wednesday, blowing their horns, playing music, waving hello to many a passer-by, and showing patriotism with American flags flapping in the breeze.

The rainy weather may have cut down the number of participants, but it didn't put a damper on those who came out for the festivities.

“Just look at these kids. Look at them,” said organizer Sam Colvine, motioning to some 10 children laughing, running around and stuffing their faces with cookies and juice. “There's a smile on everyone's face. They don't care that it's raining.”

The boat parade began in 1939 when Colvine and Raymond Sant rowed two flat-bottom rowboats decorated in balloons 100 yards around the bay. They continued the parade for two years until Sant joined the army to fight in World War II.

It wasn't until 1946 when Sant returned from the service that the parade began again. But this parade was different than the last, Colvine said. This time they had 1.5 horsepower motors that took them 500 yards around the bay. Every year Colvine and Sant would pick up new participants. Now, on a good day, the parade could see as many as 50 boats, he said.

The best part about the event, Colvine said, is how it brings people together.

“Everybdy comes back to Fair Haven for the Fourth of July festivities,” he said. “There's a carnival for the kids, the merchants decorate the stores, the businesses come alive. Everybody that has ever been connected to Fair Haven comes back.”

Every year local merchants donate prizes which are awarded to boats who are the most traditional for the Fourth of July, have the most balloons, the youngest skipper, most fun, playing the best music and are carrying the most umbrellas.

The “Sojourn” was awarded the Most American Flags Award. Calvin Lee, 4, of Camillus, strolled up to Colvine to accept the award: two fishing hooks.

“I liked when we went out on the boat parade,” Calvin said, beaming with excitement.

Sue and Tom McEneny and their three children Justin, 10, Erin, 7, and Tom, 4, came out from Wakeforest, North Carolina

“We came to be with family members and enjoy a beautiful sunny day this place has to offer,” said Sue McEneny with a chuckle. “We were hoping for some sun but we are happy that we did it anyway.”

— Compiled by David Wilcox

