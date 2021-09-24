Look back: Fair Haven tourism floundering

Sept. 24, 1996

FAIR HAVEN — Tourism is floundering in the once fishing-rich village of Fair Haven, while the rest of the region thrives on weekend travelers.

A dramatic decrease in fishing on Lake Ontario, coupled with fewer fish stocked in the lake each year, has spelled doom for the once popular tourist destination.

"We're going to have to shift our thrust to family vacations," said Fair Haven Area Chamber of Commerce President Sue Black.

The tourism industry has been in decline for the past four years since the state Department of Environmental Conservation decreased the number of salmon stocked by 30 percent, Black said.

"This is not the worst it's been, but it's getting close," she said.

Another major blow to Fair Haven's tourist trade was the loss of the Empire State Lake Ontario Fishing Derby, which went bankrupt last year.

The communities affected by the loss created the Lake Ontario Counties fishing derby this year to replace ESLO, but turnout was not the same as the privately run venture, Black said.

"We kept the spark for fishing going," she said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0