Look back: Fair Haven won't appeal marina ruling

Jan. 17, 1997

FLEMING — The village has apparently closed the book on a zoning dispute that had deeply divided this Lake Ontario resort.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the village elected not to appeal a December Supreme Court decision that overturned a Zoning Board of Appeals ruling that required Chinook Harbor-Marina to special permits.

"There were quite a few taxpayers at the meeting and it looked like the community was not in favor of spending any more money on lawsuits," said Mayor Donald Keeney. "The judge made a decision and we are willing to abide by it."

The village's action was in response to acting state Supreme Court Justice Peter E. Corning's ruling that the village had acted in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner when it demanded that Chinook owner Paul Mangano obtain special permits for his expanded bar and restaurant business.

Corning's ruling vacated a June 17 decision by the ZBA that Mangano had changed a "legal nonconforming use" without a permit.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

