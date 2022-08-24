Look back: Falcon Lanes in Auburn changes hands

Aug. 24, 2007

AUBURN — Michelle Feldman and Steve Spinney sat recently in the old Polish Falcon Lanes and imagined a promising future.

Nothing had changed. The control desk was still cramped and the small adjoining office conjured up memories of bowlers struggling to squeeze through the door to check in for a tournament.

“It's going to take some time to get it out of the doldrums, but when we do, it's going to be very exciting,” Spinney said.

He'll get that chance in earnest now.

Wednesday, the Polish Falcons Nest 74, which has nearly 200 members and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, accepted the purchase offer submitted by Gary and Linda Feldman, former owners of Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles.

Their granddaughter Michelle, the charismatic professional bowler, will be general manager of the operation, which includes the bar and kitchen. The business has been renamed, simply, Falcon Lanes.

“I'm a little frightened. There's a lot to learn,” said Feldman, who was busy painting Thursday.

Spinney, a 51-year-old Class A PGA golf pro who's never strayed far from bowling, stays on as manager of the 16-lane house, a job he's held for eight years.

The sale is bittersweet for Polish Falcons Nest 74, said Jerry Prego, the club's president.

“We're sad to see it go. There are lots of old people who put a lot of hard labor into this place,” he said. “Right now, everything is up in the air.”

The deal's closing will take place in the next few weeks. Then, the club will hold meetings, perhaps even in the building's basement, which was offered by the Feldmans.

“We're not sure where the meetings will be, but we have a lot of things to address,” Prego said. “I hope the club doesn't dissolve. It all depends on whether people want to continue with it.”

Gary Feldman, 70, was ready for semi-retirement earlier this year after a successful, 25-year run at Cedar House. But he jumped at the new venture.

“It piqued my interest because Steve (Spinney) was working there, and I also wanted to do something for Michelle,” Feldman said. “They're both great people.”

Falcon Lanes has actually been open the last two months, having Cosmic Bowling on weekends, hosting clinics and gearing up for the fall season.

There are many plans in the works. However, can the new owners save the antiquated building and resurrect a once thriving bowling business that was on the verge of closing down this year?

Spinney said Falcon Lanes has already signed up 156 bowlers for Sunday and Monday, where last season they had none.

With Gary Feldman's blessing, Spinney hopes to create a niche with junior bowling. The Feldmans have already ordered new bowling shoes, bowling balls and a large video screen for instruction.

“I'm shooting for 500 junior bowlers. I want kids in here that we can teach,” said Spinney, who soon will be a United States Bowling Congress certified Silver coach. Michelle Feldman is already at that level.

“League bowling is a major staple, but it's not enough. Our kids are the future of bowling, and they can come in here knowing they will get instruction from Michelle Feldman.”

Spinney is cautiously optimistic when discussing a five-year plan that includes new carpeting, synthetic lane surfaces and perhaps new computer scorers.

And, the office near the control desk, along with an old locker room, will be converted to rooms to host birthday parties and other events. The banquet room off the bar will also be used.

Michelle Feldman, 31, plans to brighten the bar with new lights and chairs, a big-screen TV, and ultimately create a sports atmosphere that will include memorabilia.

And then there's Gary Feldman's relentless marketing strategy. He has already distributed some 66,000 passes to local businesses for free bowling to attract customers.

“Gary will still come and greet the people,” Spinney said. “He's great at that.”

Time will tell whether such energy will translate into success.

But Gary Feldman, through the years, has adopted a simple approach. And his reputation has given him the confidence to move forward at Falcon Lanes.

“We're going to turn this business around,” he said. “I hope it's known that I treat people fairly, and that I'll bend over backwards for them.”

Indeed, that's a strategy with lots of potential.