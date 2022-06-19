Look back: Falcon Park faithful get fired up ... at the grill

June 19, 2007

Certain things are expected when you visit Falcon Park for an Auburn Doubledays game, starting with good food and a fun atmosphere. Throwing the two together for a competition is just one of several new events Doubledays fans can expect this summer.

On July 3, Falcon Park will be holding a Chef Competition, in which three local participants are given the chance to show off their grilling expertise. Participants will have as long as the day game lasts to concoct a dish and the winner's creation will end up on the Doubledays ball park menu.

“We need three people, no matter what walk of life they come from,” Doubledays General Manager Carl Gutelius said. “Much like those chef competitions you see on TV, those people will face off. We'll give them ball park ingredients to work with, maybe one or two special ingredients that they want to bring from home as well. We'll give them a grill, some tongs and utensils and they'll have nine innings to create something. At the end of the game, the dishes will be judged by a panel of qualified judges.”

Not only will the winner receive the fame that comes with creating Falcon Park's newest offering, they will get season tickets and Doubledays merchandise.

Also new this season is $1,000 Giveaway Sundays, where fans 18 and older are entered to win $1,000 just by coming to Doubledays Sunday home games.

“You don't have to buy anything but a game ticket,” Gutelius said. “The odds are pretty good.”

On July 7, the first Doubledays Useless Skills Olympics will be held. Fans of all ages are encouraged to bring their useless skills — such as lengthy cherry pit spitting, bubble blowing or a strong rock, paper, scissors game — to the park for this competition. The winner will win a variation of special prizes.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0