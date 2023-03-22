March 22, 1993

If you were standing at home plate at the Auburn Astros Falcon Park stadium, your feet would be about two feet above the level of the center fielder's head.

"We knew there was a dip," sighs Derek Duin, the team's manager. "We didn't know it was eight feet."

The statistic means more than center fielders having to throw uphill to snag a runner heading home.

It even means more than explaining why it is easier to hit center field home runs in Auburn than in other parks.

Rather, it illustrates geographically — painfully, for Duin — the degree to which Auburn's professional baseball playing field has fallen into horrendous disrepair.

While anyone who has watched an Astros game knows this to be true, this marks the first time that officials are beginning to get a facts-and-figures glimpse of just how bad things have become at Falcon Park.

For the past eight weeks, Environmental Design & Research of Syracuse has been poking and prodding the decrepit ballpark. Engineers from the consulting firm, which is being paid out of a $50,000 state grant, have taken aerial photographs of the site.

They have taken stock of the structural soundness of the spectator stands. They have been measuring the field, the dugouts and concession stands.

They have counted the number of shower heads in the visitor's locker room.

The work is all part of the process of calculating how much elbow grease — and, more to the point, money — must be put into the city-owned ballpark before it meets strict standards set by the major leagues. Duin says the study of Falcon Park is due to be complete in May.