Look back: Falcon Park seats to be upgraded

July 25, 2007

Baseball fans will have more than home runs and pretzels to look forward to next year.

Two donations will make upgrades to the box seating possible at the Falcon Park stadium in the spring.

Crews will replace 580 plastic chairs in the first five rows with other plastic chairs with cup holders said Carl Gutelius, Auburn Doubledays general manager.

“We've seen it coming for a few years now. Some of the plastic is getting cracked and some of the metal is starting to give way, so we've kind have been planning for it,” Gutelius said.

The upgrade will improve the look of the stadium, as well as the overall comfort and experience, he added. The Fred L. Emerson Foundation has given $50,000 toward the project, said Daniel Fessenden, executive director.

“We certainly can see and appreciate what the Auburn Doubledays … does for the quality of life in Auburn,” Fessenden said.

In the 1990s, the foundation also gave to the park to support renovations.

“We were pleased to respond to this request,” Fessenden said.

The Auburn Community Nonprofit Baseball Association will front the extra $8,245 needed for the undertaking.

The Doubledays is a nonprofit organization that spun off from the city. It boasts its own management and budget, but pays a royalty to the city each year.

City manager Mark Palesh said the city is one of the only two municipalities he could find that owns a similar franchise.

With the foundation's gift, the city can use other funds for additional improvements within Casey Park, which houses the baseball stadium.

State Sen. Michael Nozzolio had secured a $200,000 grant to improve the Casey Park pool, but a new repair technique decreased the needed amount, leaving funds available for improved lighting and fencing at Casey Park.

Palesh hopes all of the improvements will help residents enjoy the recreational area he calls the jewel of the city.

On another front, to reach out to more people, the city will televise five of the minor league team's games. Another home game was already aired. Officials will review the process and examine recording even more next year, Palesh said.

“Well, the more people have access to what's happened in Auburn, the better,” he said.

Watching the games at home will allow residents to support the team at a distance.

Gutelius called the move fantastic and said everyone is excited to reach a wider audience. He said they are happy with the partnership with the city and aims to pay for the rest of project with the operation of the ball park.