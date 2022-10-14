Look back: Family building new funeral home in Aurelius

Oct. 14, 1992

Barely a year after the county auctioned off Ted Cheche's funeral home to pay off some of his debts, his family is building a new one.

Cheche, 61, is up for a parole hearing this month after being a state inmate since June 25, 1991, for fraud and forgery.

The future funeral home — at the intersection of Clark Street Road and Burkhart Drive in Aurelius next to King's Auto Supply — is under construction in Cheche's wife's name.

Under the watchful eye of Cheche's son, Matthew Cheche, workers this week were building cinderblock walls.

Matthew Cheche is the only family member who is a licensed funeral director. Ted Cheche lost his license when he was convicted of three felonies in a bail bond scam.

Matthew Cheche gave up his license to write bail bonds in February 1991 rather than face a state hearing that might have raised questions about his own involvement in the phony bail bond scam, which spanned years.

It was Matthew Cheche's bail bond business — his father never held a license to write bonds. The younger Cheche was never charged with a crime.

On the construction site Monday, Matthew Cheche said the new funeral business belongs to his mother.