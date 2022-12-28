Look back: Faulty wiring blamed in Auburn YMCA fire

Dec. 28, 1992

Faulty electrical wiring has been pinpointed as the cause of a fire that extensively damaged a section of the Auburn YMCA Saturday night and closed the entire facility yesterday.

Despite heavy water and smoke damage to the men’s health center, Y officials expect the rest of the facility to reopen and be running on schedule today, just in time for students out of school on Christmas break.

Officials declined to speculate on the monetary damage to the 50-year-old structure.

"It’s more than a dollar,” Outreach Director Henry MacDonald said yesterday. “That’s all we know right now.”

Jim Courtney, executive director of the Y, said insurance adjustors were expected on site today. Once their examination is complete, plans can be made to begin repairs.

Courtney said locker room accommodations are being made for the nearly 400

health center members affected by the damage.

“Of course , they can still come in and use the rest of the facility, like always,” Courtney said.