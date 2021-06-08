Look back: Fessenden to work on farm pesticide law

June 7, 1996 (no June 8 paper)
ALBANY — Assemblyman Dan Fessenden has been appointed to a conference committee to iron out the differences between the Senate and Assembly versions of a bill to track the use of pesticides for breast cancer research.
The Senate and the Assembly have both passed bills to set up mechanisms to track the use of pesticides, but the bills are very different in how data is collected and who keeps track of the information.
State law requires identical measures pass both houses before a bill can be sent to the governor to be signed into law, said Fessenden, R-Ledyard.
This is the fourth time the conference committee system has been used in Albany. The system’s track record is good, Fessenden said. He is confident this committee will work out an acceptable compromise for this controversial proposal.
Fessenden said he favors the Senate version of the plan. He was the only one to vote against the Assembly plan.
Fessenden, a farmer who is licensed to apply pesticides, said the Assembly plan could end up creating a “paperwork nightmare” for farmers.
On the other hand, he said, the Farm Bureau played a role in the development of the Senate bill which is more friendly to agriculture with less paperwork to burden farmers.
Fessenden said he doesn’t object to collecting and analyzing data on pesticide use. After all, he said, “If there are health risks my wife and daughter are right there."
But if the data is collected it should be used properly, he said.
— Compiled by David Wilcox