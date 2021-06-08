Look back: Fessenden to work on farm pesticide law

June 7, 1996 (no June 8 paper)

ALBANY — Assemblyman Dan Fessenden has been appointed to a conference committee to iron out the differences between the Senate and Assembly versions of a bill to track the use of pesticides for breast cancer research.

The Senate and the Assembly have both passed bills to set up mechanisms to track the use of pesticides, but the bills are very different in how data is collected and who keeps track of the information.

State law requires identical measures pass both houses before a bill can be sent to the governor to be signed into law, said Fessenden, R-Ledyard.

This is the fourth time the conference committee system has been used in Albany. The system’s track record is good, Fessenden said. He is confident this committee will work out an acceptable compromise for this controversial proposal.

Fessenden said he favors the Senate version of the plan. He was the only one to vote against the Assembly plan.

Fessenden, a farmer who is licensed to apply pesticides, said the Assembly plan could end up creating a “paperwork nightmare” for farmers.