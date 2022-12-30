Look back: Fire chief critical of Cayuga County DA

Dec. 30, 1992

MONTEZUMA — The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office has been dilly-dallying on prosecuting a former fire department treasurer accused of stealing $15,900 raised by volunteer firefighters, Montezuma's fire chief said this week.

Richard Smith — the town's fire chief and one of its two town justices — said the man, charged six months ago, should be promptly punished.

"I would expect in 30 to 60 days (a case) would be resolved," said Smith, who as judge, removed himself from the case because his position as fire chief should constitute a conflict of interest.

But Assistant District Attorney Diane Adsit said the delay stems from several changes of defense lawyers rather than any lack of enthusiasm by the district attorney's office.

State police in June charged Charles Bouck, 39, of 1024 Route 31, Montezuma, with one count each of falsifying business records in the first degree and third-degree grand larceny.

Bouck denies any wrongdoing. He is free on $500 cash bail.