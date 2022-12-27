Look back: Fire damages Auburn YMCA

Dec. 27, 1992

Though there was only one minor injury, a two-alarm fire late yesterday afternoon caused extensive damage to the Auburn YMCA.

At press time last night, fire officials had yet to determine the fire’s cause or assess the financial damages to the enormous 50-year-old building, which is bounded by Easterly Avenue and William and Court streets.

But Jim Courtney, the Y's executive director, said the blaze started in the sauna of the second-story men’s health center. That area of the Y — on the Easterly Avenue side of the building — sustained “significant damage," he said.

He said the health center consists of a sauna, a steam room, a locker room and lounge.

Courtney said the Y will be closed today, while officials clean up the building, sections of which sustained extensive smoke damage. Hopefully, he said, the Y — or at least parts of it — will reopen Monday.

"This is a bad dream,” Courtney said last evening. "Actually, it’s a nightmare.”