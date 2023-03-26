March 26, 1993

AURORA — Firefighters and investigators were still on the scene of a fire this morning that destroyed a building housing kilns on the posh MacKenzie-Childs ceramic and furniture factory.

No one was injured, though firefighters on the scene last night said that the building in which ceramics are made was heavily damaged.

MacKenzie-Childs — owned and operated by Richard and Victoria MacKenzie-Childs — is an exclusive manufacturer of distinctively designed tableware and furniture. The family has been in business since 1984, supplying more than 400 upscale shops around the country with its $1,000 hand-painted place settings and $7,000 armoires.

Initially operating out of a studio beneath a dorm at Wells College before moving to its present location on Route 90 in 1986, the facility was transformed from a bankrupt 50-acre dairy farm into a sprawling compound.

The property houses a completely renovated Victorian house, which serves a showroom, and more than 40,000 square feet of offices and furniture and ceramic studios. The company employs about 70 artists and laborers.

Firefighters said they were called to the compound shortly before 9 p.m. by one of the owners and found a fully involved structure fire.

Heavy smoke poured from the renovated barn as firefighters from six departments converged on the scene. While a dozen scaled the roof of the main building, others tried to tap into the onsite pond to pump water for the fire.

As of press time this morning, fire personnel remained on the scene trying to determine a cause and estimate the extent of the damage.