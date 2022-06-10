Look back: Fireman's Field Days going strong in Weedsport

June 10, 2007

WEEDSPORT — The Weedsport Fireman's Field Days is a tradition more than 70 years strong.

Organizers decided to shake things up and added a position to the parade in this weekend's three-day fundraiser for the Weedsport Fire Department. Department veteran of 50 years Charlie Kreplin discovered this week he would lead the parade as grand marshal — an honor bestowed to only one other firefighter in the past.

“I was flabbergasted when I found out,” he said.

This year was the first in recent memory that the Friday night parade through Weedsport main roads was rained out. Organizers moved the parade to Saturday evening after inclement weather forced participants and onlookers to seek shelter after the procession had begun Friday.

But a little bit of rain didn't steal Kreplin's thunder.

The two-time winner of the Fireman of the Year award is the most senior member of the volunteer department.

Kreplin first got interested in becoming a firefighter after his mother's basement filled with smoke one Thanksgiving. All the Throop firefighters showed up in their Sunday best from the dinner they were having at the station. Although it wasn't a fire, just a burned motor, Kreplin was fascinated.

He first worked for the Throop Fire Department and then Weedsport.

The 76-year-old served as treasurer years ago for the fair. He used to take the proceeds home at night until the banks opened Monday morning.

“I used to tell people the money's in the bathtub, so if the house catches on fire, save the bathroom,” he said. Now, he works in the ticket booth or helping put wristbands on children.

While he's going to soon end his active service status with the department, he vows to continue to assist with the fair each year.

“I love the rides, but I never ride them because I'm always in a ticket booth,” Kreplin said.

The department benefits from the proceeds of the food, beer and ride ticket sales.

At one time, most departments in the area hosted a similar fundraiser, but have since moved on to different events, firefighter Steve McLeod said. The department owns the fairgrounds, which is not connected with the County Fairgrounds, so it's easier for them to continue to host the Field Days, Chief Tom Winslow said.

He guessed the fair first kicked off in 1934. It still is the largest fundraiser the department hosts.

“The main thing is to get people out and have fun,” McLeod said.

Firefighters from other departments come out and support the volunteer station. The event also draws people from surrounding communities to the attraction, as well as returning former residents who visit around fair time, Winslow said.

Winslow expects about 5,000 people to attend the three-day fair.

“It is really gratifying to see all the community come out and support us,” he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0