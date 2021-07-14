 Skip to main content
Look back: Fireworks experts to converge in Weedsport
LOOK BACK

Look back: Fireworks experts to converge in Weedsport

July 14, 1996

WEEDSPORT — The organizer of this week's gathering of pyrotechnic experts said he's pleased to hold the event at the fairgrounds again.

Charles Hill, director of the Fireworks Festival of America, said conditions at the fairgrounds are optimum for the festival that runs Monday through Friday. Such factors as the roominess at the fairground, camping availability and concrete barriers in case of a need for safe demolition all help.

Fireworks experts from around the world will gather to trade ideas on all kinds of fireworks through the week, then put on a public show after dark Friday. The festival was last here in 1993.

Hill said many participants like to attend the festival in Weedsport because of the atmosphere. It is smaller and the location is closer to many Eastern participants than a bigger festival held annually in the Midwest.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

