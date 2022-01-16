Look back: Fleming church to hold final worship service

Jan. 16, 1997

FLEMING — The small but dedicated Sand Beach Reform Church of Fleming will meet for the last time Sunday for a final worship service.

Having celebrated 1996 as its bicentennial year, it is "hard to face the reality," as David Emerson, a member of the congregation, said.

The Sand Beach Reform Church has a rich history as both a church and as part of the community.

The church began in 1796, at Burtis Point, through the work of area settlers. The original church was named the Dutch Reformed Church of Owasco.

In 1810, the congregation split to form the Owasco Reform Church, which stands on the east side of the lake, and Sand Beach Reform Church, on the north side of the lake. The two are still considered sister churches.

The Sand Beach Reform Church that stands today was built by the Rev. Samuel Robbins in 1853. Robbins was also founder of the Springside Boy's School, now the Springside Inn.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

