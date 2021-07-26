Look back: Former Auburn police cleared on stalking charge

July 26, 1996

AUBURN — Sam Testa, the former Auburn police officer charged with harassing City Councilor Ann Bunker, was found not guilty in City Court yesterday afternoon.

Testa supporters, who filled about half the small courtroom, murmured their relief when the verdict was announced.

The one-man, five-woman jury deliberated for little more than half an hour before returning the verdict to Judge James Cuddy.

Testa, who left the court hand-in-hand with his wife, Willie, said, "The truth has spoken."

He said he planned to take a break now that the two-day trial is over. "I'll take a vacation, put my feet up," he said.

The road to this trial began just over two years ago when Bunker alleged Testa harassed her on two occasions, once following a City Council meeting, and once at her Hamilton Avenue home.

As a result of the alleged harassment, Testa was banned from entering City Hall by then-City Manager James Malone.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0