May 19, 1993

After five years of sitting empty, the old Cayuga County jail is about to be put to use again.

Since no private developer is willing to buy the Court Street building, legislators intend to move government offices into the 33-year-old structure.

The county's Board of Elections will likely share the first floor of the former jail with the sheriff's civil department, which is responsible for delivering legal subpoenas.

The district attorney, whose staff is now packed into a small fifth floor office in the county building, would move into the space vacated in the courthouse by the Board of Elections.

Legislator Mike O'Hora, D-Fleming, who chairs the Buildings Committee, said the move will help each of the departments involved and also the taxpayers.

The jail, vacated when the new public safety building opened in Sennett, became the focus of controversy several years ago when the county tried to sell it to the state Corrections Department to use as an overnight transfer prison.

The proposal created a firestorm in which angry residents and downtown merchants managed to torpedo the idea.

In the years since, efforts have been made to sell the jail to a developer to turn into offices, dorms or stores. But the last potential buyer backed out a couple of weeks ago, O'Hora said.