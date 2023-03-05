March 5, 1993

Cayuga County's former prosecutors say they aren't shocked at the accusations of misconduct and corruption leveled yesterday by a state Supreme Court judge.

Former District Attorney Paul Carbonaro and his former chief assistant, Dennis Sedor, say they aren't worried about a possible criminal prosecution. And, they certainly aren't apologetic.

They're angry, yes.

But more than anything else, Carbonaro and Sedor are downright scornful of the judge, Thomas Bianco's lawyer and the county's current prosecutor, Jim Vargason.

After a grueling day of reporters' questions and blaring headlines proclaiming Carbonaro had lied to the defense and to the trial court, a reporter met late last night with the former prosecution team in Sedor's South Street office.

During a 90-minute interview, Carbonaro and Sedor said:

• They did nothing wrong and never altered the police report that was the basis of yesterday's charges

• There were significant mistakes in Judge Patrick Monserrate's 16-page decision yesterday and in a four-page statement read by Vargason that indicate their lack of mastery of the case.

• Vargason is merely looking for an easy way out, using any excuse he can get to avoid the political nightmare a second trial would cause.

• Monserrate, Vargason and Bianco's lawyer, Joseph Fahey, plotted and planned yesterday's events so that each could get what he wanted. They said: Monserrate sought vindication because he was humiliated last year when an appeals court unanimously overturned his previous dismissal of Bianco's conviction; Fahey wanted to win the widely publicized case and get Bianco out of jail; and Vargason wanted to escape the burden of a retrial, and, more importantly, the responsibilities of his office.

• Over and over, they said they believe Bianco killed Julie Monson in 1981 and that Vargason could have won another appeal of Monserrate and even a conviction in a second trial.