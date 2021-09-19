Look back: Former diner becomes a Scipio medical practice

Sept. 19, 1996

It didn't take long for residents to discover a new resource in town, though some knew about her already.

A steady stream of patients has flowed through the doors of Dr. Avanelle Morgan's new practice in southern Cayuga County.

"It's already exceeded expectations," said Debbie Church, a registration clerk at the primary-care facility. "We've had a full schedule right off the bat. All indications are the next week will fill up just as fast."

The new medical office, at the corner of Route 34 and Center Road, opened Monday to serve the county's southern towns.

"It's 10 to 12 miles to every town," Morgan said. "We've covered all the bases."

The new medical facility, once a diner, is being sponsored by Auburn Memorial Hospital and will coordinate with Urgent Care, Morgan said.

"It's cradle-to-grave but no obstetrics," Morgan said. "I've treated people from age 2 to age 80 this week. I've seen people totally new to me and others I've seen for years."

The doctor's office provides primary care to residents of an area accustomed to traveling for medical needs. Previously, residents would have to venture to Auburn or Aurora to see a physician.