Look back: Former Kmart on Grant Avenue could have new tenant

Nov. 21, 1996

SENNETT — The Comprehensive Technology Center may resuscitate the former Kmart space on Grant Avenue early next year.

The storefront has been vacant since Kmart vacated the space in favor of the Fingerlakes Mall.

Comprehensive Technology moved into the Grant Avenue space last year to house its growing lumber manufacturing business.

Now, working with Penn Yan consultant Ron Nissen, the nonprofit rehabilitation facility for people with disabilities plans to transform 50,000 square feet of the 82,000-square-foot retail space into a farm and craft market.

Nissen has developed at least two farm markets in central New York: the Wind Mill at Penn Yan and Hannah Junction in Canandaigua.

"This is definitely something the area can benefit from and doesn't to our knowledge have already," Pamela Wilson, CTC spokeswoman, said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

