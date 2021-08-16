Look back: Giannotta officially becomes Auburn police chief

Aug. 16, 1996

AUBURN — Gary Giannotta's wait is over.

Yesterday, shortly after 2 p.m., the city's Civil Service Commission paved the way for his permanent appointment to the top spot in the city's police department.

The commission unanimously agreed to allow Giannotta's permanent promotion after putting off a decision two weeks ago.

City Manager Al Emmi, who is the city's appointing officer, said Giannotta's permanent appointment would be effective immediately.

"I think it's the right thing to do," Emmi said. "If there had been any question about (Giannotta's) competence or ability as police chief, we would have taken a different approach."

For himself, Giannotta said the commission's decision "took a load off my mind."

Giannotta sat calmly through the meeting. After it ended, he said, "It was a tough call for them to make." He said he appreciated the commission's efforts.

As for the police department, he said, it will be business as usual.

Asked after last night's City Council meeting, Mayor Chris DeANgelis said he had no comment on the move. He said he had only been informed about the decision just before the City Council meeting.

