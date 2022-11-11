Look back: Government urges court to back Cayugas

Nov. 11, 1992

Two centuries ago, the federal government gave the Cayuga Indians a massive reservation in the Finger Lakes — a 64,000-acre parcel the state long ago bought illegally and sold to pioneers.

Now the federal government has asked a judge to toss more than 7,000 residents off the old reservation and give it back to the Cayugas, along with hundreds of millions of dollars.

In court papers, the Department of Justice asked a Syracuse district court to grant the Cayugas "immediate possession" of the horseshoe-shaped reservation stretching around the northern half of Cayuga Lake.

Oddly, the move might prove beneficial to the people who live on the land if the federal effort to join the 12-year-old lawsuit spurs settlement talks that resolve the case.

Allan van Gestel, attorney for the residents, said his initial reaction is that federal intervention "may well be a helpful development."

The Cayugas have won every step of their $350 million lawsuit against the state, Cayuga and Seneca counties, local municipalities and land owners.

Federal district court Judge Neal McCurn has said the Indian nation has won its case, but he has yet to consider what it should get for winning. He said he would not deal with damages until appellate courts have reviewed his findings.

The Indians seek return of the land, which includes a large swath of Cayuga County, and $350 million or more.