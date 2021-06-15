Look back: Graduating Auburn students consider future

June 16, 1996

(No paper June 15, 1996)

AUBURN — With graduation a week away, many Auburn High School seniors are looking to a future hazy with uncertainty. Do they find a job or go to school? Do they stick around Auburn or do they get out?

For some, the range of options is limited.

"There are only narrow choices," said Kendra Parker, 17. "Right now if I don't know what I want to do, there isn't much I can do."

Parker plans on getting a full-time job although she knows it will be a difficult task since she doesn't have much experience in anything except busing tables.

Like other students, Parker doesn't know what she wants out of life.

"I just have no idea what I want to do. I just want to work and think about it later," said Parker. "It seems like people from before, who are older, feel they knew what they wanted."

Senior Kristi Wilt thinks Auburn will worsen before it improves.

"Kids just don't give a crap," said Wilt, 17. "Most want to live in the moment and not worry about their future. They are not optimistic about their lives."