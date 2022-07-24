Look back: Group forms to help stray cats in Brutus

July 24, 2007

Most pet owners love their new soft kittens as they grow to become members of their families. But what happens to other furry friends when after a year, the owners have to move and can't find an apartment that allows pets?

Pet owners who dump their once loved, then unwanted, cats are causing a problem that grows exponentially.

Stray cats not neutered or spayed can and usually do multiply repeatedly. A female cat can produce three litters within a year, which usually consist four to six kittens per litter.

A group of women are doing what they can to save felines that have formed a growing colony near a Brutus mobile home park.

Last fall, Cynthia Ryan heard of a woman who needed help having her cats neutered. Once at the Kenyon Landing Mobile Home Park, she saw unkempt cats with various medical issues.

Her daughter, Molly Ryan, went out to the area to get a kitten to take home, but couldn't turn her back on the heartbreaking sight of the hungry strays.

A colony of feral felines had settled near the park. The community has more than 200 mobile homes, and through the years, people moved and simply left their cats behind.

Tina and Peter Fietta took over the community in 2003.

“I can say that four years ago there was a larger (cat population),” Tina Fietta said. “I called Appleton Disposal and got containers with lids. With the lids on them it seemed to control not just the cats and the strays but any other animals.”

Cynthia Ryan estimates the colony is nearing 100 occupants. However, there's just no way to know for sure, said Carol Russell, executive director of the Finger Lakes Society of Prevention Cruelty to Animals of Central New York.

Russell toured the mobile home park with Fietta and saw 25 to 30, she said. But that was during the day, and cats are nocturnal animals.

Over the past few months, Molly Ryan has opened her home to foster some of the tabbies found in the park. She's taken home 14 kittens; one died, four others found homes and a few more are promised; and a pregnant cat.

People from Kenyon Landing tell her about more kittens. But that's the problem, there are always more kittens.

“I just can't accommodate them all,” she said. “They keep multiplying and multiplying and multiplying.”