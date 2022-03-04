Look back: Group hopes to put ferry back in King Ferry

March 4, 1997

KING FERRY — Two hundred years ago, John King shuttled travelers in his skiff across Cayuga Lake and gave this tiny hamlet its name.

Today, a group of local residents would like to return such a boating service to the central waters of Cayuga Lake and give this community a place on the map.

The Cayuga Lake Ferry Boat Entrepreneurs has been formed to explore the possibility of reinstating a ferry service from King Ferry to Seneca County. From 1816 to 1914, New York state franchised a ferry service across Cayuga Lake from King Ferry to Kidders Landing in Seneca County. People, animals, packages and commercial products all were shipped back and forth.

Proponents of bringing back a ferry boat argue a working car and passenger ferry could draw tourists and increase local business activity by providing a transportation route across the middle of Cayuga Lake, which with its 40-mile length, is the longest of the Finger Lakes.

"We're trying to improve the economics of small businesses around the lake," said Gordon Cummings, Genoa's town historian and a major supporter of the proposed ferry rebirth.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

