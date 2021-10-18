 Skip to main content
LOOK BACK

Look back: Group trying to restore wolf population in New York

Oct. 18, 1996

BALDWINSVILLE — Weighing over 100 pounds, standing close to 6 feet tall on its hind legs and possessing piercing yellow eyes, the gray wolf may return to New York state.

Defenders of Wildlife, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group, is trying to reestablish a wolf population in Adirondack Park. They, along with a group called Mission: Wolf, have been touring around the state in a campaign to educate people about the endangered breed.

Hundreds of people turned out Thursday night at the Beaver Lake Nature Center to get a glimpse of the wild creatures that could once again roam the forest of the Northeast.

Kent Weber, who leads the group's presentation, said thousands of wolves once lived in New York but were hunted to extinction.

Today about 2,400 wolves still live in the U.S. wilderness. About 2,000 live in Minnesota. The rest are scattered through Montana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Idaho.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

