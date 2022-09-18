Look back: Grover Street residents talk of overcrowding

Sept. 18, 1992

Too many people, too little space.

That, according to Grover Street residents, is the reason for tension that exploded into violence Monday night, when a man allegedly fired a bullet into the thigh of an acquaintance.

The suspect, Keith Ernest, gave police an address of 3 Grover St. A search of his apartment by law enforcement officials revealed an arsenal of weapons, including handguns, knives and explosives. Neighbors also reported seeing a Nazi flag hanging in a window.

Last night, about two dozen neighborhood residents jammed City Hall to complain that crowded conditions like those at Ernest's building are contributing to the increase in crime in the area. But city officials conceded that they couldn't do much to help.

In a prepared statement, Barbara Bowen, who lives at 25 Grover St., said "landlords foster reckless, violent behavior when they overcrowd properties and do not require or enforce responsible tenant behavior." She contended that the apartment complex where Ernest lives was one of two buildings originally designed for three families, but that now housed 25 separate apartments.