Look back: Handmade organ to debut at Auburn holiday performance

Dec. 3, 1996

AUBURN — From the Seward House celebrating its 20th Holiday Open House to the closing notes of Handel's "Messiah" sing-in with the Auburn Chamber Orchestra, there will be plenty to do, see and hear during this Sunday's annual Holiday Open House.

A special treat during the second annual "Messiah" sing-in participatory performance is a guest appearance by organist and harpsichordist Dr. Thomas Donahue. Donahue will play on a handmade portable pipe organ that will make its public debut during the concert.

"I started constructing the organ in January of 1995," Donahue said yesterday afternoon, following the organ's move from his home to the First United Methodist Church. The move took less than an hour.

"I wanted a pipe organ for my own home," he elaborated. "This is my own design from scratch. It's common to try to make small portable organs. I do it mostly because I enjoy making things."

The ash and poplar organ, which is 38 inches high, 26 inches deep and 45 inches wide, features 212 pipes, which are half metal and half wood.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0