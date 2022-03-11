Look back: Harriet Tubman Home looks to bright future

March 11, 2007

AUBURN — On a day when those gathered were honoring the work and courage of one of America's most admired heroes, the faith of many of those involved was first to be spoken.

More than 150 people met Saturday at the Harriet Tubman property on South Street in Auburn to remember her on the anniversary of her death 94 years ago, and to look to the future as ambitious plans for the National Historic Landmark were discussed.

Dr. Robert L. Graham, a member of the Harriet Tubman Home's board of directors, gave the invocation.

"We thank you, Lord God, for all of your people who come on this day of celebration to give thanks, and to lift up our hands," said Graham to a chorus of affirmation from the audience. "We, who are of God, are reminded that if it had not been for Harriet, where would we be this day, this place, at this hour? And because she dared to keep on going, and inspired all who were with her, we pray she will inspire us and keep us determined to keep a going."

Karen V. Hill is president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home.

With an extensive background in housing, economic development, and historic preservation, Hill is confident her organization can raise the $4 million needed to fully restore the Tubman properties and surrounding grounds over the next several years. Initially, though, a little more than $1 million is needed to begin renovations on the three main properties at the site. That money has been secured.

"It was a tremendous turnout, especially to acknowledge the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman," Hill said Saturday. "That's the first reason that we are here today. And, secondly, this momentous groundbreaking so we can truly preserve the Tubman properties."

Those properties are the Home for the Aged, the white clapboard house that is often mistook for Tubman's residence; the brick structure, now unoccupied, that is located less than 50 feet from South Street; and the barn, which is behind the brick residence.

Guests — some who were attending from as far away as Buffalo and New York City — walked from the meeting room in the back of the property to Tubman's former home near a busy section of South Street for the groundbreaking. Waiting for everyone to arrive, Auburn Mayor Timothy Lattimore suggested a hymn be sung.

Moments later, the crowd joined in with strong voice to sing, in part, "People get ready, the Lord is coming soon … You don't want him to get you with your work undone."

Brent Leggs works for the Northeast office of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, located in Boston. Founded in 1949, the NTHP is a private, non-profit organization "dedicated to saving historic places and revitalizing America's communities," according to its Web site.

"I know you feel as proud as I do today to be here, and to be present to walk the same grounds, and to be in the same space, where one of America's great female leaders lived," said Leggs. "The significance of this site, and Harriet Tubman's contribution to American history, must never be understated."

At a mayoral conference about a year ago, Lattimore talked with others about Tubman's historical legacy, and was told by one participant from a much larger municipality to expect a dramatic surge in tourism as the Tubman property is improved.

"I really am happy to be a part of this," said Lattimore, who only regretted that city worker Mike Long was unable to attend Saturday's presentations. Long has been involved in making the Tubman property a tourist destination and teaching center for many years as a member of the city's Office of Planning and Economic Development.

An escaped slave, Tubman made as many as 20 journeys from the South to the North with fugitive slaves, a number that most historians believe surpasses 300.

For Elizabeth Crawford, of Syracuse, that story has always been an inspiration. Crawford is a principal with Crawford & Stearns, a Syracuse-based architectural and preservation firm that is working at the South Street site.

"I have always loved Tubman. When I was a child I admired how incredibly strong she was," she said. "Many years ago in Syracuse, when I found that her last home was in Auburn, I was just totally floored that one of my heroes was here in upstate New York. So, it really is a dream working on properties of a woman that had so much influence on changing the face of America, and in shaping my beliefs."

The first phase of the restoration projects for 2007 is the barn, which was built in 1895. Rick Lazarus, of Lansing, who is well-known in barn restorations, is the contractor. The work will be completed by this summer and will cost approximately $125,000.

"Right now, the barn is fairly deteriorated. It has a shed on the back that will be coming off, and it has two structures made of concrete block built by a former resident that will be coming off as well," Crawford said.

Also slated for restoration are the second-floor and basement of the Home for the Aged. This third phase will include a better depiction of how the home looked when it cared for the elderly and infirm, and will also include a new roof and HVAC improvements.

The most important aspect of the current project is the second phase — the restoration of the brick residence.

"It's stable, but it's certainly not occupiable right now. We'd be doing all new electrical, heating and air conditioning. Basically, bringing it up as a historical house museum," said Crawford, who is confident it will one day be as admired as the nearby Seward House.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

