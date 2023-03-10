March 10, 1993

The health crisis is hitting home.

Calling it "an emergency with our health care system," Cayuga County officials warned last night that nearly 600 employees of local towns and villages may face sinking service and higher costs for their insurance after April 1.

A new state law requires breaking up a 1,200-member local government consortium that has been securing health insurance through Blue Cross/Blue Shield, leaving every nonunion municipality on its own.

The change is virtually certain to cause local and county taxes to increase next year.

Though towns and villages will be able to purchase insurance through Blue Cross for workers, the rates are likely to rise "horrendously" next year, said Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Herb Marshall, R-Port Byron.

To cope with the looming crisis, Marshall said the county is going to begin looking into the possibility of creating a self-insurance program that would retain the existing coverage group, which has posted among the best records in the state for holding down costs.

Legislator David Dempsey, D-King Ferry, said the government's crisis mirrors one facing the area's private businesses.

He said there is "total turmoil" in the health insurance field locally, and that most agents have ceased writing policies. "All citizens are in the same boat," Dempsey said.

Thought no municipal worker is going to lose insurance because of the state decision, officials say, the radical realignment of the coverage group poses severe problems for most of the towns and villages in the county who purchase health insurance for workers through the county plan.