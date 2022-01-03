Look back: Heating prices soar in Cayuga County

Jan. 3, 1997

CAYUGA COUNTY — Heating fuel prices are as high now as they have been since the 1970s gas crisis.

Local residents who heat their homes with heating oil and propane are paying near-record high amounts to keep warm this winter.

Since September, the price charged to retail distributors of fuel oil has skyrocketed, then fluctuated at unusually high levels, said David Sennett, Auburn division manager for E & V Energy Products.

"The (heating oil) prices are still going up, but we have to check it every day," Sennett said.

Oil prices have not risen so high since the 1970s, and have rarely risen so early in the season, he said.

Last year, area oil customers paid 10 cents less on average, or a lower price than retailers now pay for the fossil fuel, Sennett said.

The high price of heating oil is not good for retailers as some might expect, he said.

"No matter what the price is, our margin stays the same," he said. "But we end up making less because people start to turn to alternative sources of heat."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

