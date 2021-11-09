Look back: Heavy rains flood county; Weedsport among hardest hit

Nov. 10, 1996

(No paper Nov. 9, 1996)

The Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department must have felt like the proverbial boy trying to plug the dike with his finger.

As rains continued all day and into the night on Friday, so did the calls for help.

"I'll tell you what the problem was," said Assistant Chief David James. "It was water — way too much water. I've never seen it this bad."

James, Chief Ray Swim and several exhausted firefighters were taking a break yesterday morning, eating breakfast standing up in the back of the Weedsport Fire Hall kitchen.

The group had spent the past 24 hours pumping out some 30-plus basements and sandbagging houses on Mills, West Brutus and Oakland streets.

And along the way the Weedsport Fire Department also found time to evacuate some 50 residents from DePaul Evergreen Heights adult care home on Oakland Street.

"We started noticing the problem around 6:30 p.m. The water was rising and was close to the transformer," Swim said. "We wanted to get them out while we could still get in."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

