Look back: Holiday sales a mixed bag for Auburn-area retailers

Jan. 7, 1997

AUBURN — Bucking the national trend, most local retailers reported increased sales this holiday season.

After a weak August, September and October, sales picked up at J.C. Penney in the Fingerlakes Mall during the holidays.

The Dallas-based retailer last month topped its previous December by 9 percent, store Manager Skip Allman said.

"We're thrilled," Allman said. "This was better than expected and better than our whole company did nationwide."

One contributing factor to their successful holiday season was the weather, which restrained from anything extreme, Allman said.

"Mother Nature was kind this year," he said. "You never get it back if you lose a day to ice or snow."

The news was not quite as good for The Liberty Store in downtown, reports owner Marty Goldman.

"It was moderately successful," he said. "We expected more."

The flat sales were a direct result of fewer shopping days this season, he said, not a lack of customers.

"With those extra days, I'm sure we would've been better than last year," he said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

