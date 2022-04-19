Look back: Homebuyers look rural but Auburn market retains appeal

April 20, 1997

(No paper April 19, 1997)

AUBURN — Cayuga County is still a home buyer's market.

Home prices in Cayuga County continued to decline for the third straight year in 1996.

After a 10-year high of $65,780 in 1993, the median home sale price dropped for the third straight year in 1996 to $55,110. That is a 7.2% dip from 1995 and a 14% decline from 1993.

But while the price continues to drop, the number of homes sold is on the rebound, according to the state Board of Realtors.

"There's no question we have good, affordable housing in this market," said Shawn Murphy, a real estate agent with Murphy Real Estate in Auburn.

With nearly 600 properties sold, 1996 was a banner year, Murphy said.

The record number of home sales was deceiving, though, because nearly 1,440 properties were listed for sale in the same time period, he said.

"We've had good if not great sales, but we can't keep up with the number listed," he said.

The bulk of the homes listed were in the city of Auburn, which has become an excellent market for the first-time home buyer.

"You can buy a lot more for your money in Auburn than in the country," said Realtor Memory Hopkins.

Hopkins sells most of her homes north of the city, but encourages buyers in the $40,000 to $60,000 price range to consider a home in Auburn.

"From what I've seen for the last four years, the city home market is driven by first-time buyers," Murphy said.

But many buyers shy away from Auburn because of the perception that taxes in the city are much higher than in the neighboring areas, he said.

Many don't take into account that in the country, homeowners insurance is higher because the fire department is volunteer and not paid, more spread-out county sheriff's deputies are responsible for policing the area instead of Auburn police, water and sewer is unavailable or more expensive, and garbage pickup is not included with taxes, Murphy said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

