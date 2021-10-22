Look back: Influential congressman visits Owasco Lake seawall

Oct. 22, 1996

OWASCO — Local officials hope the deteriorated images of the Owasco Lake seawall stay in the mind of one of the most powerful men in Washington.

Congressman Bob Livingston, R-Louisiana, stood within a footstep of plunging into the Owasco Inlet while he spoke to local officials about the seawall. He stood within inches of a 12-foot segment of the seawall that had fallen into the inlet.

Livingston, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, toured the seawall yesterday. He was here at the request of area Congressman Jim Walsh, whose 25th District includes Auburn.

"We can't exist without water projects," Livingston said in reference to the area he represents in Louisiana.

Livingston heads a committee with jurisdiction over all discretionary expenditures of the federal government, according to a press release from Walsh's office.

County Chairman Ralph Standbrook, R-Fair Haven, said Livingstone was the most powerful man he has met since he has been the county chairman.

"At least he has seen the project and has some hands-on knowledge," Standbrook said. "I think this is the best thing that could have happened for the project."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

