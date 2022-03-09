Look back: Irish radio show in Auburn has loyal following

March 9, 1997

AUBURN — "Irish music is folk, with a brogue," said Bob Welch, 20-year co-host of the Irish radio show "Sounds of Irish Music," which airs 2-3:30 p.m. every Sunday on WSFW 99.3 FM (simulcast on 1110 AM).

"The people enjoy the music," Welch said of its longevity. "A lot of your bigger cities have these radio shows. There is a very loyal following."

They do the show live.

"We receive plenty of phone calls for dedications," Welch said. "One of our most requested songs is 'One Day at a Time' by Kris Kristofferson, which isn't even an Irish song. The unique thing is we're playing new music all the time, even songs by Black 47 get on the air."

Black 47 is the Irish rock band that took its name from the "Great Hunger" incident in Ireland, which occurred 150 years ago this year.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn will schedule several events later this year, coinciding with the anniversary of the famine. Welch said a special radio show in mid-May will focus on it.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0