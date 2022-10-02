Look back: Ithaca policeman named new Auburn chief

Oct. 2, 1992

Ithaca's No. 2 cop is soon to be Auburn's No. 1.

City Manager James Malone announced last night that Ithaca's deputy chief, John Ecklund, will take the reins of the Auburn Police Department on Oct. 19 at a salary of $56,257.

"He is exactly the kind of person we were looking for," Malone said.

Sgt. William Cadwallader, the police union president, said it would be difficult to comment because no one from the department has met Ecklund yet.

"I would have appreciated it if we were allowed to meet with him," Cadwallader said.

"It's unfortunate that the men he has to work with are the last ones he meets."

Reached at home last night, Ecklund said, "I am tremendously excited."

Ecklund, 38, will be the city's fourth chief in five years. Though in an earlier interview he expressed support for a citizen review board similar to the one he helped establish in Ithaca, Ecklund last night declined to set his agenda for Auburn's force.

During the interview process, little was said about the problems local cops face, he said, and it will take him some time to get acquainted with the city force.