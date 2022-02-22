Look back: It's a short season for King Ferry maple producer

Feb. 23, 1997

(No paper Feb. 22, 1997)

KING FERRY — You'd better stock up your pancakes and waffles because maple season is about to open.

Nestled in the small village of King Ferry lives one of Cayuga County's "sugar shacks," where visitors can taste firsthand the sweet results of the Donald family's labor.

Come February, maple producers gear up and get ready for the short season.

The maple season is a short two months, starting this month and ending in March.

About 15 years ago, after helping his uncle, Dean Donald decided that the maple business was for him.

At age 33 and loving the outdoors, Dean and his wife, Marilyn, decided to open their own little operation.

"I've always been an earthy person and liked maple syrup," Dean said. "I guess that's why I started my own sugar shack."

Ten miles from their house is where everything happens.

Eighteen acres of maple trees, 1,200 taps, 35,000 feet of plastic tubing and several holding tanks are just to collect the sap.

This year the Donalds on Tuesday started tapping 400 to 500 trees, draining 1,300 gallons into a plastic drum at the bottom of the hill.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

