Look back: ITT to acquire Goulds for $815M

April 22, 1997

WHITE PLAINS — Goulds Pumps will be sold.

ITT Industries Inc. and Goulds Pumps announced Monday that both companies' boards of directors have approved a definitive agreement under which ITT Industries will acquire Goulds for $37 a share for approximately $815 in cash, plus assumption of $119 million of Goulds' debt.

Under the agreement, a cash tender offer will be commenced by a wholly owned subsidiary of ITT Industries no later than April 25 to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Goulds.

"This combination will create the world's largest pump producer and contribute significant efficiencies of both growth and cost improvement," said Travis Engen, chairman, president and chief executive of ITT Industries. "It increases our participation in one of our most profitable and fastest-growing business segments."

ITT Industries is a leading global diversified manufacturing company, with 1996 sales of $8.4 billion from its three primary business segments, fluid technology, automotive, and defense and electronics.

Goulds is a leading worldwide supplier of industrial, residential and commercial pumps, parts and accessories. Headquartered in Fairport, the company had 1996 revenues of $774 million and employs over 5,200 people throughout the world. The company is a major supplier to engineering contractors around the world. Goulds is also the world's leading manufacturer of residential well-water pump systems.

Goulds is in the process of relocating its water systems division to its Auburn facility.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0