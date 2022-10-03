Look back: Jordan-Elbridge students vote Perot

Oct. 3, 1992

ELBRIDGE — The MTV generation loves the renegade.

After studying presidential politics through immersion in the issues, students at Jordan-Elbridge Junior Senior High School gave independent Ross Perot a landslide victory yesterday.

The mock election culminated three weeks of events put together by 11th grade American history students. The project included a primary to elect student presidential representatives, candidate speeches, the creation of political ads that played during morning and afternoon announcements, and the building of candidates' support with posters, buttons and gentle persuasion.

Of 633 votes, Perot took 305, Democrat Bill Clinton 151 and President George Bush 114. The Libertarian candidates Andre Marrou and Nancy Lord took four votes, the Socialist Workers candidate James MacWarren took 14 and the Natural Law candidate John Hagelin took 7.