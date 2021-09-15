Look back: Jordan Fall Fest back for another year

Sept. 15, 1996

There is always time for a festival, whether it's celebrating jazz, sauerkraut, whales, blues, tomatoes, rock or rocks, apples, oranges or a time of the season. And now the time is right for none other than a fall festival.

The Jordan Fall Festival has survived all kinds of weather, from snow to rain to sultry Indian summer heat, even 1988's Hurricane Hugo hasn't dampened the mood of the volunteers who have made this annual event a success. With the hurricane season wreaking havoc on the U.S. coast during the last couple of weeks with Eduard, Fran, Gustav and Hortense paying visits, it is hoped the weather remains calm for this year's celebration.

Among central New York's big autumn events, the Jordan Fall Festival has grown to be one of the five largest, along with LaFayette's Apple Festival and Auburn's TomatoFest.

It all started back in 1947 when a couple of local folk gathered to celebrate the community. That was the same year that the WHAM-O Frisbee and Microwave Oven were invented.

It may not seem all that long ago, but in a world where cutbacks and changes occur frequently, the ability of any festival to run 50 years or longer is a feat itself.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

