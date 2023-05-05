May 5, 1993

The doors to Chappell's Department Store in Fingerlakes Mall slammed shut yesterday when a bankruptcy judge gave the thumbs-up for the upscale clothing and apparel store to move 15 miles up the road to Camillus Mall.

The bankruptcy court granted its permission for the Aurelius store to move into a 65,000-square-foot space that will be left vacant when Hess's Department Stores moves out of the location in early July.

The court's OK was necessary because Chappell's has been under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since January 1992.

Although executives for the chain had indicated that their plans to close up shop in Cayuga County were final, local government and business officials had held out slim hopes that they could convince the store, and its 70 employees, to stay put.

Company officials have said that all of the local workers are being offered a chance to work in the new location.

In the end, however, it came down to space and money. The Camillus Chappell's will have more than double the 27,000 square feet of floor space at the Fingerlakes Mall store, at proportionally cheaper prices.

Earl Sherlock, Chappell's president and chief executive officer, said he had tried to convince the owners of Fingerlakes Mall to expand the store, but that the two parties had been unable to come to an agreement.